LACONIA — Laconia police handled 75 service calls during the 24-hour period between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Michelle Gagne, 39, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and resisting arrest. She was also arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Doris Ray Court, Dewey Street, Academy Street, and at Highland and Winter streets.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Appleton Street.
A report of fraud on Winter Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Arch Street.
Reports of vandalism at Faro Italian Grill, and on Holman Street were investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
