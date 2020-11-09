LACONIA — Police responded to 90 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Friday, Nov. 6.
Two people were arrested.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of breach of bail.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 19 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at the intersection of Highland and Fairview streets.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Bay Street, and at the Laconia Clinic parking lot.
A report of a sex offense was investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls.
