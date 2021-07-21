LACONIA — Police handled 90 calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Clifford R. Reitsma Jr., 39, of Spofford Street, in Claremont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Richard A. Guidi, 22, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Cameron F. Franklin, 29, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of burglary.
Adrian Merced, 33, of Dolloff Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of violation of a restraining order.
Officers made 21 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 20 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Weirs Boulevard, and on North Main Street were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Endicott Street North.
Two reports of harassment were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Union Avenue.
A report of vandalism at Scotia Technology was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on South Main Street, and on Arch Street.
Reports of criminal trespass on Webster Street, and at the Dollar Tree store were investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
