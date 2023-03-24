LACONIA — Police handled 260 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Fifteen people were arrested.
Ashley M. Steele, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Jeffrey I. Wyatt III, 23, of Route 3 in Holderness, was arrested on bench warrants.
Catrina M. Locke, 28, of North Main Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license and on a warrant.
Matthue J. Leblanc, 25, of Church Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving with a suspended vehicle registration, and possession of a controlled drug.
Samantha L. Miller, 42, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license subsequent offense, driving with a suspended vehicle registration, and on bench warrants.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Dale A. Twardosky, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of 2nd degree DUI, impairment, and on bench warrants.
Heaven Boden, 21, of Daniel Webster Hwy in Belmont, was arrested on charges of dealing or possessing prescription drugs and multiple bench warrants, as well a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Jeffrey G. Leroux, 54, of McCrillis Hill Road in Center Harbor, was arrested on two charges of theft with two prior convictions and criminal mischief.
Tara L. Daoust, 41, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug and bench warrants.
Jason L. Ford, 38, of Cherry Street in Belmont, was arrested on two warrants from another jurisdiction, bench warrants, and resisting arrest.
Anthony Gillcrist, 39, of Autumn Drive in Tilton, was arrested on two bench warrants, misuse of plates, driving with a revoked or suspended license and driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Angela Spataro, 31, of Bay Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Vincent A. Mott, 31, of North Main Street in Concord, was arrested on charges of conduct after an accident and operating without a valid license.
Ryan Sullivan, 27, of North Main Street in Concord, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug subsequent offense, DUI impairment, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Officers conducted 52 motor vehicle stops and investigated five traffic accidents.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police responded to seven disturbance calls, including four domestic disturbances.
Officers were called to eight reports of theft, including two calls about identity theft and two reports of shoplifting.
Police made five welfare checks.
Three cases of fraud were reported.
Officers investigated seven cases of harassment.
Police were called to one report of a fight.
Two warrants were served.
Police investigated a report of a bad check.
One person was reported missing.
Five animal complaints were made.
Police were called to two reports of vandalism.
Six calls about suspicious persons were investigated.
Police responded to three mental health emergencies.
Officers responded to one case of a sex offense.
One call involved an intoxicated person.
One request for fingerprints was made.
