LACONIA — Police handled 201 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, March 15.
Seven people were arrested.
Tabitha L. Raymond, 26, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and domestic violence simple assault.
Aaron C. Potvin, 28, of Millinocket, Maine, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Britiny N. Lebeau, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and willful concealment.
Jonathan C. Ellinger, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jessica L. Patten, 41, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Officers made 99 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 93 drivers receiving written warnings. A traffic accident on South Main Street was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Truland Street.
A report of a burglary on Dewey Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Lake Village Apartments in Lakeport, and at the Lakes Region Facility.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
A report of fraud at the Margate Resort was investigated.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.