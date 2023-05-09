LACONIA — Police responded to 554 service calls 8 a.m. April 10 through 8 a.m. April 17.
Sixteen people were arrested.
Perry C. Morin, 34, of Clinton Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of second degree assault and domestic violence, serious bodily injury.
Brian S. Cameron, 43, of 50th Avenue in Tampa, Florida, was arrested on charges of second degree assault and strangulation.
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 32, of Laconia Road in Sanbornton, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Velvet E. Weeks, 52, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
James M. Akerley, 63, of Pine Street Extension in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Alicia J. Morin, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
Natausha L. Deroche, 28, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on three charges of possession of a controlled drug and two warrants from other jurisdictions.
Anthony R. Florence, 25, of Pendleton Road in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, simple assault, physical contact; domestic violence, obstructing the report of a crime or injury; simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury; two charges of criminal mischief; three charges of criminal trespass; stalking; witness tampering; and two charges of breach of bail.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Malissa L. Bardsley, 32, of Eastman Hill Road in Sanbornton, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 47, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Michael J. Brown, 38, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Robert Pepin, 70, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on charges of second degree assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury.
Nathan S. Rabbitt, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, theft up to $1,000, receiving stolen property up to $1,000, theft of lost property up to $1,000, and resisting arrest.
Brianna L. Morales, 32, of Batchelder Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, simple assault, physical contact.
David S. Chase, 38, of Summer Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Two people were taken into protective custody, one due to intoxication.
