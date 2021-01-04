LACONIA — Officers responded to 229 service calls from noon Dec. 29 and noon on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Two people were arrested.
Daniel M. Riley, 58, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence obstructing the reporting of a crime/injury, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jonathan C. Ellinger, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence simple assault, domestic violence obstruction of the reporting of a crime/injury, and false imprisonment.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, Mile Hill Road, South Main Street, Lexington Drive, and at North Maine Street and Blueberry Lane.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Endicott Street North.
A report of a theft on Harrison Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Stafford House.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
A possible drugs/narcotics violation on Church Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Academy Street.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, included two classified as domestic disturbances.
