LACONIA — Police handled 225 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Six people were arrested.
Megan M. O'Connell, 44, of Carver Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault physical contact, and on warrants.
Malachyte Lamos, 19, of Fowler River Road in Alexandria, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and breach of bail conditions.
Justin D. Nugent, 28, of Audrey Lane in Laconia, was arrested on charges of second degree DUI, impairment, dealing or possessing prescription drugs, driving with an open container and failure to yield.
Ashley M. Steele, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 48, of Laconia, was arrested on possession of a controlled drug and bench warrants.
Shawn R. L. McKenney, 33, of West Main Street in Tilton, was arrested on bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 61 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Parade Road, Union Avenue and on Endicott Street East were investigated.
Four calls were about juvenile matters.
There were two calls about runaways.
Officers assisted one motorist.
Police were called to assist another agency or department six times.
Officers responded to two calls about restraining orders, including serving one restraining order.
There were two animal complaints.
Officers responded to investigate two sex offender registrations.
Police investigated two reports of vandalism.
Officers were called to render medical aid four times.
Police investigated two reports of harassment.
Officers responded to eight calls about suspicious persons.
There were three requests for fingerprints.
Officers were called to investigate a report of an intoxicated person.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers were called for three welfare checks.
Police responded to six calls about suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
