LACONIA — Police handled 150 service calls between noon Friday and noon Monday, Oct. 14.
Seven adults were arrested.
David A. Hurd, 60, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Dana P. Daniels, 57, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and also arrested on three warrants.
Marcus J. Burke, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Amy Hamilton, 33, of White Oaks Road, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Crystal M. Merchant, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Frank E. Clement, 46, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
A 12-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 30 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on South Main Street, Elm Street, and at Union and Gilford avenues.
Police investigated a report of an assault at the Cumberland Farms store on Endicott Street North.
Reports of shoplifting at Rite Aid and Walmart were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment in Stuart Park.
Reports of criminal trespass at the parking garage, the Laconia Public Library, and the Dollar Tree store were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
