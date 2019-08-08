LACONIA — Police handled 377 service calls from noon Aug. 2 through midnight Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Ten people were arrested.
Joshua R. Laplant, 29, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Robert Hague, 53, of Witney Street, in Nashua, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jagger Richer, 24, of Shore Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Jacob Pachner, 21, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Cody P. Wilkins, 28, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of DWI, disobeying an officers, a yellow-line violation, speeding, and for creating unnecessary noise with his vehicle.
Leslie L. Neblett, 45, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and second-degree assault.
Melissa J. Sylvia, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Shabazz A. Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Crystal M. Merchant, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Megan A. Lachapelle, 25, on fixed address was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 59 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Union Avenue, two on Winter Street, as well as accidents on Elm Street, Main Street, North Main Street, New Salem Street, Country Club Road, and Court Street.
Fourteen calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of theft at Stafford Oil, Monaco Beach Motel, Irwin Motors, and Opechee Park, and on Lincoln Street and Harvard Street.
Two reports of shoplifting were investigated.
Reports of harassment on North Main Street, Pine Street, and Gilford Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Union Avenue.
Reports of criminal threatening on Union Avenue, and Darby Drive, and at Golden Gate Cottages, were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at Walmart and Rite Aid.
Officers responded to 39 disturbance calls, including 10 classified as domestic disturbances.
