LACONIA — Laconia police handled 64 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Patrick Stitt, 35, no fixed address, was arrested for loitering or prowling.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a reported theft at Normandin Square Apartments.
The report of vandalism on Hill Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police reported an incident of shoplifting at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls.
