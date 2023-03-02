LACONIA — Police handled 107 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Jared Shannon, 36, of Manfield Court in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simply assault, physical contact and criminal mischief.
Audrey L. Coleman, 36, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Walter M. Powell, 51, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft, up to $1,000 and bench warrants.
Mark Smith, 32, of Solace Point Drive in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
One person was taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Route 106, Highland Street, Court Street, Union Avenue, Parade Road, Province Road and on South Main Steet were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on North Main Street.
Police assisted one motorist.
One call was about a runaway.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police were called about a burglary.
Officers were called to render medical aid once.
Three calls were about restraining orders, including two violations.
Officers were called to investigate one report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police investigated one report of identity theft.
Officers were called for one report of fraud.
Police investigated one report of loitering.
Officers were called to investigate six reports of suspicious persons.
Three calls were about sex offender registrations.
Officers were called for two welfare checks.
Police were called to assist another agency or department twice.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
