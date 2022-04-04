LACONIA — Police handled 114 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon Friday.
Five people were arrested.
Brandon M. Marsh, 25, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment.
Chelsea M. Fournier, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for attempting to destroy or hide physical evidence, and for possession of a controlled drug.
Eric J. Fennell, 28, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric J. Riley, 58, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, 26 other getting written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault in Union Cemetery.
A report of a theft on Turner Way was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Spring Street.
Reports of shoplifting at Circle K on Union Avenue, and Dunkin on South Main Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespassing on Union Avenue and at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to 11 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
