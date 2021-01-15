LACONIA — Police responded to 95 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and willful concealment.
Samantha Shada, 24, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 25 drivers receiving written warnings.
A traffic accident on Walker Street was investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Vista Foods.
A report of vandalism at the Dube Building on the old Laconia State School grounds was investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
