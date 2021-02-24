LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and willful concealment. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made nine motor vehicle stops which resulted in nine drivers receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Provencal Road, Pleasant Street, Union Avenue, and Strafford Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Charlevoix Place.
A report of vandalism at Sunrise Towers was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
A report of criminal trespass at the Family Dollar store was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Winter Street.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
