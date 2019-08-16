LACONIA — Police handled 67 service calls between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Three people were arrested.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.
David J. Hanley, 55, of Prescott Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Maryn E. Pratt, 61, of Appleton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after he license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent charge).
Officers conducted 24 motor vehicle stops.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of possible drug violations at the Margate Resort, and on Jewett Street.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.