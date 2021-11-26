LACONIA — Police handled 230 service calls between noon Nov. 19 and noon Tuesday.
Four people were arrested.
Nathaniel J. Spooner, 46, of Edith Lane, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Robert J. Holland-Fernandez, 25, of Pearl Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without having proof of financial responsibility.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Daniel A. Hodgdon, 51, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and five counts of sexual assault.
Officers made 77 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being given traffic summonses, and 64 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Lexington Drive, Veterans Square, and Endicott Street North (Route 3) were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Pleasant Street.
Reports of thefts on Summer Street, South Main Street, Landing Lane, and on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Academy Street.
Officers responded to five mental health emergencies.
Reports of vandalism on Union Avenue, and at the American Legion, and at Concord Hospital-Laconia were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Walmart.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
