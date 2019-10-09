LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
One person was arrested.
Bradley J. Swinton, 44, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Officers conducted 11 motor vehicle stops.
Three calls dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Woodland Heights School.
A report of a theft at Rivers Edge Apartments on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police took a report related to a sex offense.
Reports of vandalism at Perley Pond Townhouses on Blueberry Lane, and at Laconia High School were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
