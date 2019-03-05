LACONIA — Laconia police handled 167 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Tuesday.
Nine people were arrested,
Bradley J. Swinton, 43, of Pine Street Extension, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Michelle Gagne, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Chris L. (Levreault) Manoli, 41, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Tommie L. Ryan, of Sargents Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Natasha L. Guyotte, 35, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Angela Urban, 35, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested on a charge of DUI.
Shayna Thibedau, 18, of Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Brittany G. Ford, 26, of Park Avenue, in Hopkinton, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Thomas P. Stark III, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Officers conducted 51 motor vehicle stops, and investigated 11 traffic accidents.
Police investigated reports of thefts on South Main Street, and Spring Street.
Reports of vandalism at the Eight Gables Mall, Shop Express, and the Pier 3 condominiums in Weirs Beach were investigated.
A case of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency on White Oaks Road.
Police investigated a report of sex offenses.
Officers responded to 13 disturbances, including six domestic disturbances.
