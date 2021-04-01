LACONIA — Police handled 89 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, April 1.
Two people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, of North Main Street, in Concord, was arrested for breach of bail.
Douglas Teegarden, 61, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a traffic summons, and 39 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue and on Route 140 were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Blueberry Lane.
A report of criminal trespass on Right Way Path was investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including one classified as domestic disturbance.
