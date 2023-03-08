LACONIA — Police handled 130 service calls from 8 a.m. last Thursday to 8 a.m. last Saturday.
One adult was arrested.
Chance R. O'Connell, 25, of Carver Street in Laconia, was arrested on a three charges of domestic violence simple assault, physical contact.
One juvenile was arrested.
Officers conducted 29 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Route 106, Elliott Street and on Highland Street were investigated.
One call was about a juvenile.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Three calls were about subpoenas.
Officers were called to investigate one report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Officers were called to investigate nine reports of suspicious persons.
One call was about a sex offender registration.
Police responded to one call about assault.
Officers were called for three welfare checks.
Police were called for a house check.
There was one call about trespass letters.
One call was about a restraining order.
Police were called to assist another agency or department once.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
There were two animal complaints.
Two calls were about intoxicated subjects.
