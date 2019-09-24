LACONIA — Police handled 54 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Katrina O‘Donnell, 30, of Pleasant Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Perley Pond Townhomes apartments on Blueberry Lane.
A report of fraud on Lyford Street was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
