LACONIA — Police handled 149 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon Friday, June 11.
Seven people were arrested.
Casandra Stanley, 32, of Cycle Lane, in Belmont, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Peter D. Cellupica, 65, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Nathaniel J. Spooner, 45, of Foster Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Samuel E. Wilber, 20, of Waukewan Street, in Meredith, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
James Barrett, 51, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica J. Berry, 46, of Keasor Court, in Laconia was arrested on charges of simple assault, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers made 56 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 52 others getting written warnings.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Messer Street, and at the Circle K on Union Avenue.
A report of an assault at the Carey House homeless shelter was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Messer Street, and on Randlett Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Court Street was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.