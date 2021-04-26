LACONIA — Police handled 210 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Four people were arrested.
James Pechacek, 29, of Winter Street, in Tilton, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
Robert M. Stone, 49, no fixed address, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Nicholas Closson, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Tracie-Ann D'Amico, 47, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers made 81 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers receiving traffic summonses and 73 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, Court Street, Stafford Street, and on Parade Road were investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Old State Road, and on Messer Street.
A report of a theft on North Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Union Avenue and on Avery Street.
Reports of vandalism on White Oaks Road, Winter Street, and on Messer Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Highland Street, and at the Perley Pond Townhouses on Blueberry Lane.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.