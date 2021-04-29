LACONIA — Police handled 151 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Emily A. Danforth, 30, of Nelson Court, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica J. Berry, 46, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and criminal trespass.
John M. Stebbins, 46, Isabella Street, in Laconia, was arrested for transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass, breach of bail, and resisting arrest.
Officers made 64 motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 63 others getting written warnings. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Opechee Park.
Reports of harassment at Green Island Tanning, Perley Pond Townhouses on Blueberry Lane, and at Carey House homeless shelter were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
The report of a burglary on Church Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
