LACONIA — Police handled 149 service calls from noon Friday to noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Timothy Gilligan, 62, of Chapin Terrace, was arrested on two charges of violation of a protective order, a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of criminal mischief.
Griffin J. Lahey, 41, of Hillsdale Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of stalking, reckless conduct, and domestic violence criminal threatening, and reckless driving.
Jessica J. Berry, 47, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Erika Barlow, 30, of Dubuque Street, in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, and charges of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and disobeying an officer.
Bradley A. Perreault, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Briana C. D'Amore, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving without a valid license, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.
Officers conducted 52 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, while 35 others got written warnings, and two were given verbal warnings. Two accidents on Court Street were investigated.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Summer Street, and two at Irwin Motors.
A report of vandalism on Mechanic Street was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.