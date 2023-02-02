LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Five people were arrested.
Leo M. Hanson Jr., 56, of Country Club Road in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Tiffany M. Silvia, 33, of Estates Circle in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Leslie W. Dodier, 49, of Webster Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after license revoked and reckless driving.
Michael J. Flack, 53, of Old Lakeshore Road in Gilford, was arrested on charges of driving after license revoked, having an unofficial inspection or registration decal and a warrant.
Richard R. Glover, 52, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Officers conducted 14 motor vehicle stops. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
Five calls were about juvenile matters.
Police responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers were called to assist another agency once.
Police were called about a sex offender registration.
Officers investigated a report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
Police investigated one report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
There was one animal complaint.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Officers investigated two reports of harassment.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
