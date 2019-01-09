LACONIA — Laconia police handled 71 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Jocelyn M. Dubois, 27, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Stephanie Engel, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for receiving stolen property ($1,001 to $1,500).
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Parade Road, as well as accidents on Route 106, and at Union Avenue and Main Street.
The report of a theft was investigated.
Police investigated a reported incident of fraud at Bank of New Hampshire.
Officers responded to two disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.