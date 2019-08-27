LACONIA — Police responded to 159 service calls between noon Friday and noon Monday, Aug. 26.
Six people were arrested.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Brandon M. Marsh, 23, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 52, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Antonio J. Perillo, 23, of Pasture Drive, in Franklin, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Michael J. Brown Jr., 34, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Gina M. Knott, 36, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Church Street, and on Roller Coaster Road.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane, the Meredith Bridge condominiums on Endicott Street North in Weirs Beach, and on Pleasant Street.
A report of fraud on Church Street was investigated.
A report of burglary on Whipple Avenue was investigated.
Reports of harassment at Carey House homeless shelter, and on Taylor Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Dillon Way.
Officers responded to 21 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
