LACONIA — Police handled 100 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, June 24.
Two people were arrested.
Lisa M. Haskell, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Bradley A. Perreault, 49, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued summonses, and 41 others getting written warnings. A traffic accident at Union Avenue and South Main Street was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at a residence on Endicott Street East (Route 11B).
Officers investigated a possible drug violation.
A report of a possible sex offense was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Church Street.
Reports of vandalism on Mechanic Street, and at Al's Auto were investigated.
A report of criminal threatening on Church Street was investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
