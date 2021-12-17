LACONIA — Police handled 128 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Jennifer Carter, 42, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Marcus J. Burke, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Leo M. Hanson Jr., 55, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of theft, and a charge of criminal trespass.
One person was taken into protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Officers made 54 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 30 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Oak Street, Endicott Street East, Union Avenue, and on Roller Coaster Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Circle K store.
A report of a theft of a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Bisson Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Messer Street and at the Laconia Parking Garage.
A report of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.