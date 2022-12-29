LACONIA — Police handled 81 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Six people were arrested.
Mark Smith, 32, of Solace Point Drive in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of violation of privacy.
Pammy J. McLaughlan, 56, of White Oaks Road in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI.
Luis A. Ramirez Jr., 31, of Dyer Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving without a valid license.
Jason C. Burgos, 22, of Blueberry Lane in Laconia, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property of over $1,500 in value.
Nathan S. Rabbitt, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Nathan A. Walter, 31, of Oak Street in Laconia, was arrested on two criminal trespass charges, and possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
Officers conducted 25 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in one driver being issued a verbal warning and 20 drivers being issued written warnings.Traffic accidents on Union Avenue and on Elm Street were investigated.
Police completed one request for fingerprints.
A report of theft was investigated.
One restraining order was served.
Police served two summonses or subpoenas.
Officers responded to one report of harassment.
Police investigated one animal complaint.
Officers completed one welfare check.
A report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Officers served paperwork three times.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated two reports of suspicious vehicles.
