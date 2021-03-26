LACONIA — Police handled 138 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, March 26.
Stacy L. Hurst, 36, of Lower Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of forgery of a government instrument (check, etc.).
Nicholas Closson, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 53 motor vehicle stops which resulted in six drivers receiving summonses and 47 others getting written warnings.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Arch Street.
Reports of harassment on Pear Street, Winter Street, and at the City Skate Park, and in Rotary Park were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on McGrath Street.
A report of criminal trespass on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
