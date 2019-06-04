LACONIA — Laconia police handled 75 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
Five people were arrested.
Beth A. Morse, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 44, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail conditions and for resisting arrest.
Natausha L. Deroche, 24, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant and for breach of bail conditions.
Zackary D. Gouette, 26, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and for violation of probation or parole.
Brittany Coulstring, 25 of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI, and for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Officers conducted 16 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Union and Gilford avenues.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
The report of vandalism at Laconia District Court was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic violence call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.