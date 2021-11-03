LACONIA — Police handled 62 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Officers made 10 motor vehicle stops which resulted in nine drivers getting written warnings. Accidents on Court Street, and at Parade Road and Old North Main Street, and at Gilford Avenue and Highland Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Blueberry Lane.
A report of a theft at the Laconia Public Library was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Weirs Boulevard.
A report of criminal trespass at the downtown parking garage was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
