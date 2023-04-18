LACONIA — Police responded to 277 service calls 8 a.m. March 27 through midnight March 30.
Six people were arrested.
Nicholas D. Godbout, 34, of Old Turnpike Road in Salisbury, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and misuse of plates.
Joshua E. Ellsworth, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of beach of bail, having an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest.
Nicole Fournier, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault physical contact or bodily injury, possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest and on a warrant.
Susan D. Randlett, 55, of Valley Street in Laconia, was arrested on three charges of theft and one of shoplifting.
Beau C. Clough, 32, of Overland Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, disobeying an officer, lacking reflective equipment on pedals, lacking a headlamp, lacking brakes, and four bench warrants.
Johnathan C. Ellinger, 52, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Police made 60 motor vehicle stops and investigated seven traffic accidents.
Ten calls involved juvenile matters.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Five calls involved animal complaints.
Police responded to three reports of criminal threatening, and a report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
One report of littering was investigated.
Officers responded for one report of criminal trespass.
Police investigated eight reports of theft.
Officers were called for two reports of fraud.
Police received eight reports of suspicious persons, and 11 about suspicious vehicles.
Officers were called for one house check, and six welfare checks.
Police responded to seven disturbances, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
Officers were called to render medical aid twice.
Police investigated one restraining order violation.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
Police were called to assist another department or agency once.
Officers investigated one liquor law violation.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated subject.
Officers completed two sex offender registrations.
Police were called for one report of indecent exposure.
