LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Elijah Merchant, 33, of Messer Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ashley M. Steele, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 22, of Middle Route in Gilmanton, was arrested on three charges of possession of a controlled drug and bench warrants.
Nicole Fournier, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Scott Lavalley, 34, of Adam Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and resisting arrest.
Margaret E. Stevens, 62, of Winnisquam Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 32, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of loitering or prowling, resisting arrest and on warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody.
One person was taken to the hospital due to intoxication.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Court Street and on Elm Street were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
Police assisted one motorist.
One call was about a juvenile matter.
Police were called to assist another department once.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police responded to two mental health emergencies.
Officers were called to render medical aid three times.
There was one call about a sex offender registration.
Police investigated five reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to investigate one restraining order violation.
Police completed one request for fingerprints.
Officers were called to investigate one report of criminal trespass.
There were two animal complaints.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Officers were called four times about subpoenas, including serving one.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers were called for seven welfare checks.
Police investigated three reports of theft.
Officers investigated one report of assault.
Police investigated six reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
