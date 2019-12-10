LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at South Main and Bowman streets.
Police took a report of possible sex crimes.
A report of shoplifting at the Circle K store was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
