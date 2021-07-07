LACONIA — Police handled 445 calls between June 29 and noon Tuesday.
Ten people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address, was arrested twice for criminal trespass, as well as being arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, no fixed address, was arrested twice for criminal trespass and resisting arrest. She was also arrested for breach of bail.
Charity L. Eddy, 45, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on warrants.
Jimmy L. Karr, 29, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Morgan B. Lutz, 26, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Steven R. Jones, 55, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception.
Richard C. Vashaw, 53, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Sarah Jenna, 39, of Chapin Terrace, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI (blood alcohol level in excess of 0.16).
Leigh Milne, 29, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Joseph Bevilacqua, 21, of Winchester Court, in Keene, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Officers made 141 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 22 drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 124 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Meredith Center Road, Union Avenue, Court Street, Davis Place, the Laconia Bypass, and Main Street were investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assault on Lakeside Avenue, the Laconia High School parking lot, and Tower Hill Tavern.
Reports of thefts on McGrath Street, Union Avenue, Academy Street, at Walmart, and at Bartlett Beach were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Church Street, Links Path, and at the former state prison of North Main Street.
Reports of harassment on Winter Street, and at Wingate Village apartment complex on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Police are investigating a report of a possible sex assault.
A report of a burglary on Belknap Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
A possible drug violation on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Best Western Plus.
A report of criminal threatening on McGrath Street was investigated.
Twenty-eight calls related to individuals setting off fireworks were logged.
Officers responded to 34 disturbance calls, including seven that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.