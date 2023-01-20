LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Derrick M. Tremblay, 23, of Grasiers Way in Tilton, was arrested on charges of driving after license suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
Michael A. Bourque, 57, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of violating a protective order.
Christopher S. Reed, 46, of Winter Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault physical contact, possession of a controlled drug and bench warrants.
Officers conducted 79 motor vehicle stops.Traffic accidents at Country Club and Perkins roads, on Meredith Center Road, Union Avenue and at Belmont and Old Prescott Hill roads were investigated, as were hit-and-run accidents on West Street and on Valley Street.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
Officers investigated five reports of vandalism.
One call was for a drug violation.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
There were 6 animal complaints.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police investigated six reports of suspicious vehicles.
One call was about a sex offender registration.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
Offices were called to investigated two reports of shoplifting.
Two reports of criminal trespass were investigated.
Officers were called to assist another agency or department three times.
Police were called to investigate a report of loitering.
Officers were called for five welfare checks.
Police investigated 14 reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called for one report of assault.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
