LACONIA — Police handled 132 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon last Friday.
Officers made 21 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 16 others being given written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on North Main Street, Ledges Drive, Merrimac Street, Kinsman Drive, at Willow and Clinton streets, and on the Weirs Channel Bridge were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
Reports of thefts on Dyer Street, and at the Laconia Spa, and at Isaiah 61 Cafe were reported.
Police investigated reports of possible sex offenses.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
