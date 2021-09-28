LACONIA — Police handled 277 service calls between noon Sept. 17 and noon Sept. 21.
Eight people were arrested.
Justin Keyser, 37, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail, and for willful concealment.
Delbert Baker, 43, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, and stalking. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Angela L. Collins, 41, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Mikayla Stone, 24, of Upland Drive, in Franklin, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Joseph Russo, 20, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Lynn A. Karlson, 53, if Weirs Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Officers made 83 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses,and 74 others getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Academy Street, Court Street, and on Weirs Boulevard were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Academy Street, Spring Street, Addison Street, Court Street, Arch Street, Gilford Avenue, and at the Laconia Public Library, Weirs Crossing Condominiums, and at Cafe Deja Vu.
A report of fraud on Ponds View Lane was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment at Northway Bank and at the Normandin Square Apartments.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of vandalism on Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Right Way Path.
Reports of criminal threatening on Mechanic Street, Orchard Street, and at the Wingate Village apartment complex on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Officers responded to 21 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.