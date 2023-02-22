LACONIA — Police handled 300 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Eight people were arrested.
Kimberly Keto-Montville, 53, of Blueberry Lane in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of first degree assault serious bodily injury involving someone less than 13 years old.
Matthew A. Vannorden, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug and on a warrant.
Kenneth M. Miner, 38, of Country Club Road in Laconia, was arrested on eight bench warrants.
Amber L. Florence, 28, of Whisper Terrace in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of second degree DUI and impairment.
Darcy J. Thibaudeau, 44, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction and bench warrants.
Brian S. Richards, 50, of Garfield Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license, subsequent offense and driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Lucio Hernandez, 60, of Beaman Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license, subsequent offense.
Andrea M. Neves, 39, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Officers conducted 72 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Weirs Boulevard, Beacon Street East and on Court Street were investigated.
Fifteen calls were about juvenile matters.
Police were called to assist another agency or department three times.
There were nine animal complaints.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police were called for one house check.
Officers were called for a tobacco violation.
Police investigated one report of sex offenses.
Officers were called to investigate one report of loitering.
Police investigated three reports of assault.
Officers served one subpoena and three restraining orders.
Police were called to investigate three reports of theft, including one call about identity theft.
Officers responded to investigate five sex offender registrations.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
Offices were called to investigate a report of a restraining order violation.
Police investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Officers were called to render medical aid 8 times.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
Officers responded to 13 calls about suspicious persons.
Police investigated one report of shoplifting.
Officers were called to investigate one report of stalking.
Police investigated one dispute between a landlord and tenant.
Officers were called for seven welfare checks.
Police responded to three calls about suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to 11 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.