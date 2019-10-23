LACONIA — Police handled 177 service calls from noon Oct. 18 and noon Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Emily Miner, 37, of Brandon, Vermont, was arrested on four charges of simple assault, and a charge of obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Chelsea M. Fournier, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Nestacia Tobey, 35, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Officers conducted 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Beacon Street East, Watson Road, Elm Street, and at Main Street and Union Avenue.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane.
Reports of thefts at Walmart, Best Western Plus Landmark Inn, and on Main Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud at Pitman’s Freight Room, and on Lyford Street.
A report of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Police investigated a possible drug violation in an alley off Main Street.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
