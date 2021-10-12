LACONIA — Police responded to 60 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Seven adults were arrested.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 46, no fixed address, was arrested for simple assault.
Natasha L. Guyotte, 38, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Bounthavy B. Sonthikoummane, 40, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs, one charge of possession of crack cocaine, and charges of DWI, disobeying an officer, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
James E. Russo, 37, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Jeanne M. Puglisi, 24, of Nestledown Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), misuse of plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
David Didonati, 41, of Prospect Road, in Conway, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Keith Davis, 50, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and two charges of resisting arrest.
Officers made 19 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 18 drivers being given written warnings. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of theft on Main Street, New Salem Street, and at Aroma Joe's.
A report of fraud on Ledges Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment at Stafford House.
A report of vandalism at a Court Street apartment was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Vista Foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.