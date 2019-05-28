LACONIA — Laconia police handled 223 service calls between last Friday at noon and noon Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Troy M. Holmes, 47, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and breach of bail.
Anthony M. Taro, of Dixon Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 53 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Weirs Boulevard, Merrimac Street, Union Avenue and Walker Street, Scenic and Watson roads, and Union Avenue.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on South Main Street, Union Avenue, Winnisquam Avenue, Church Street, and at the Laconia Public Library.
A report of criminal trespass at the Laconia Public Library was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening at 405 Pub & Grill on Union Avenue and at Sunrise Towers.
Reports of harassment on Overland Street, and Estates Circle were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to 13 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
LACONIA — Laconia police handled 75 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Friday, May 24.
Three people were arrested.
Amber L. Florence, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Joshua I. Gagne, 37, of Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 52, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Union Avenue, near the Laconia Pet Center.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Davidson Drive.
A report of fraud on Tilton Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on High Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
Police also handled 80 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon last Thursday, May 23.
Two people were arrested.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 34, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Stephen A. Patten, 29, of 104 Academy St., in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrant.
Officers conducted 23 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Elm and Fairmont streets.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a theft on Spring Street.
The report of fraud on Orchard Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on High Street.
A report of vandalism on Merrimac Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
