LACONIA — Police handled 91 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Brian K. Glaski, 42, of Orchard Drive, in Moultonborough, was arrested on a charge of violation of a restraining order.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in four drivers receiving summonses, and 46 getting written warnings. A traffic accident on Parade Road was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of harassment on South Main Street.
A report of criminal trespass on Right Way Path was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
