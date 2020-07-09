LACONIA — Police responded to 466 service calls between noon July 1 and noon Wednesday, July 8.
Four people were arrested.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest, and breach of bail.
Ariana Espinola, 40, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Cody R. Ellis, 24, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Jacob C. Pachner, 21, Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 130 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeside Avenue, Parade Road, Dolloff Street, and Union Avenue.
Police investigated reports of thefts on South Main Street, Union Avenue, Rowe Court, Academy Street, and at Irwin Motors, Carey House, and Helen's Super Clean.
Reports of harassment on Court Street, Union Avenue, and Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Police investigated reports of possible drug violations on Church Street, and in Rotary Park.
Officers responded to 57 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
