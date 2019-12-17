LACONIA — Police handled 320 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Seventeen people were arrested.
Mark J. Milligan, 55, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Brian M. Burns II, 31, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Zachary Canto, 35, of Places Mills Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Samantha Shada, 23, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Paul D. Smith, 55, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and for breach of bail.
Melanie L. White, 35, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Cory J. Pawnell, 27, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of violation of a protective order, and breach of bail.
Jeremiah M. Aitken, 22, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, two counts of false imprisonment, a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Daren Molloy, 34, of North Windy Road, in Tilton, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Michael L. Ford, 54, of Overland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Alex A.J. McKinnon, 38, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Susan E. Spurr, 44, of Shapleigh, Maine, was arrested on a warrant.
Karen R. Mekkelsen, 35, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Edward J. Bruno, 40, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Noah Peters, 20, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested for transportation of alcohol by a minor.
Stephen D. Brue, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Jean T. Loiselle, 53, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two warrants.
Officers conducted 91 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Meredith Center Road, Elm Street, Weirs Boulevard, Union Avenue, Gilford Avenue, Church Street, and at South Main and Province streets.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Oak Street.
Reports of thefts on Court Street, Appleton Street, Liberty Run, Dixon Street, Pine Street, Fair Street, and Dartmouth Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary at the Boulevard Cottages on Weirs Boulevard.
Reports of harassment on Kristen Drive, and at the Subway store were investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
A report of criminal threatening at the Subway store was investigated.
Officers responded to 20 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
