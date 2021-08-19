LACONIA — Police handled 120 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 15 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses, and six others getting written warnings. Accidents on Main Street, Union Avenue, and on Strafford Street were investigated.
Police investigated the report of a theft at Weirs Beach Motel and Cottages.
A possible drug violation on Province Road (Route 107) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Gilford Avenue.
A report of a possible sex offense was investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Mechanic Street, and on Landing Lane.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
